Royal London US Growth

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.63
  • 3 Year alpha-5.1
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkRussell 1000 TR USD
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.53%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0030038359

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide above-average capital growth over the medium to long term through investment in a diverse portfolio of US securities in any economic sector. The Trust invests in a diverse portfolio of securities, the majority of which will be represented within the Standard & Poor’s Composite 500 Index. This is an index of the largest US quoted companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .