Royal London US Growth
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha-5.1
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkRussell 1000 TR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.53%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030038359
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide above-average capital growth over the medium to long term through investment in a diverse portfolio of US securities in any economic sector. The Trust invests in a diverse portfolio of securities, the majority of which will be represented within the Standard & Poor’s Composite 500 Index. This is an index of the largest US quoted companies.