Investment Strategy

The investment objective and policy of the Fund is to aim to achieve the capital return of the FTSE® World US Index by investing primarily in the securities that make up the FTSE® World US Index. The Fund may hold transferable securities, (including Exchange Traded Funds, but not those which are collective investment schemes), government and public securities, deposits and cash (for the purposes of EPM and redemption of units). It may also hold derivatives for the purposes of EPM only.