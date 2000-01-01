Investment Strategy

To provide superior long term capital growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of UK companies. At least 67% of the Sub-Fund’s total assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) will be invested in equity and equity linked securities of UK companies that are listed on a global stock market. Equity exposure may be achieved through investment in shares, depository receipts, warrants and other participation rights and through investment in convertible securities, index and participation notes and equity linked notes.