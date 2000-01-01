RWC Europe Absolute Alpha Fund B GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.16
  • 3 Year alpha-6.17
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEuribor 1 Month EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.35%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupMDO Management
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0523288297

Investment Strategy

To provide a total return in a variety of market environments in excess of the return on short-term instruments, through a long / short equity strategy, using derivative strategies where appropriate, to gain exposure primarily to European equity securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .