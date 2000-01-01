RWC Europe Absolute Alpha Fund B GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.16
- 3 Year alpha-6.17
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkEuribor 1 Month EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.35%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupMDO Management
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0523288297
Investment Strategy
To provide a total return in a variety of market environments in excess of the return on short-term instruments, through a long / short equity strategy, using derivative strategies where appropriate, to gain exposure primarily to European equity securities.