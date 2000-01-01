Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to provide a return by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities throughout the world. At least 67% of the total assets of the Sub-Fund (excluding cash and cash equivalents) will be invested in convertible securities. The Sub-Fund will invest in convertible securities issued by companies worldwide, including emerging markets. The Sub-Fund may also invest in money market instruments, bonds, equities, warrants, options and futures on an ancillary basis.