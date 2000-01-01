RWC Global Convertibles Fund B GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-2.92
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTReuters Global Focus Hedged CB TR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.06%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupMDO Management
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0280814301
Investment Strategy
The Sub-fund aims to provide a return by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities throughout the world. At least 67% of the total assets of the Sub-Fund (excluding cash and cash equivalents) will be invested in convertible securities. The Sub-Fund will invest in convertible securities issued by companies worldwide, including emerging markets. The Sub-Fund may also invest in money market instruments, bonds, equities, warrants, options and futures on an ancillary basis.