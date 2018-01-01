Sands Capital Emerg Mkts Gth A GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Sands Capital Emerg Mkts Gth A GBP Acc
Fund Info
accumulation
Sands Capital
Ireland
IE00BF21WP44
MSCI EM NR USD
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity securities and equity-related securities issued by companies that are domiciled, listed, or that derive over half their revenues or profits from: countries classified as emerging market countries by MSCI; and frontier market countries.
