Sands Capital Global Growth A GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Sands Capital

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00B73XMF35

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR EUR

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity securities and equity related securities quoted or traded on Regulated Markets on a global basis, including equity securities issued by companies located in developed and emerging markets.

