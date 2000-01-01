Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth. The Fund will endeavour to achieve its investment objective by investing the majority of its Net Asset Value in debt securities including inflation linked bonds, nominal bonds and other debt securities (unless market conditions, in the opinion of the Investment Manager, dictate that the Fund should hold a majority of its Net Asset Value in cash or ancillary liquid assets (including money market instruments such as bank deposits and treasury bills) and only for so long as market conditions so dictate). The bonds may be index-linked and may be fixed or floating rate.