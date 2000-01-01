Sanlam Hybrid Capital Bd A GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.78
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNo benchmark
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.76%
  • IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupTideway
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BZ6VKP67

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate 5% per annum income, net of all expenses, from a hybrid capital portfolio (as described under the heading Investment Policy below) with a weighted average bond price of less than GBP 100 and with medium volatility.

Latest news

