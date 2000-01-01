Sanlam Multi Strat GBP A Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.93
  • 3 Year alpha2.9
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkCPI
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupSanlam
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BZ0Y8793

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to deliver a positive return in the form of capital growth over the medium to longer term.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .