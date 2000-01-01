Sanlam Multi Strat GBP A Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History2.92%
- 3 Year sharpe0.93
- 3 Year alpha2.9
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkCPI
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.00%
- IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupSanlam
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BZ0Y8793
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to deliver a positive return in the form of capital growth over the medium to longer term.