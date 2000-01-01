Sanlam Sht-Dated Corp Bd B

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.39%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.62
  • 3 Year alpha-0.41
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkSONIA
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.68%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupSmith & Williamson
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B43RH379

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve income returns greater than the UK Base Rate. The Fund will invest the majority of its Net Asset Value in a variety of Sterling, US Dollar and Euro short-dated investment grade corporate bonds of no more than 6 years maturity. The Fund may invest up to a maximum of 30% of its Net Assets in government, agency or Supranational bonds and short-dated Gilts.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .