Investment Strategy

The Investment Objective of the Fund is to provide a total return for investors, with a monthly income and the potential for capital growth. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in investment grade government and corporate bonds (which may be fixed or floating), cash and cash equivalents (including: deposits, treasury bills, certificates of deposit, bankers acceptances and commercial paper). The Fund may also invest on an ancillary basis (and/or on a “when issued” or delayed delivery basis) in floating rate notes, convertible bonds, preference shares and covered bonds.