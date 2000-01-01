Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income (the Fund has a target income of a minimum of 4% per year after the deduction of fees, although this is not guaranteed and dependent on market conditions) together with long term capital growth. The Fund aims to achieve its objective through investment in a diversified range of asset classes including equity and fixed income, and may also invest in real estate. The Fund’s investment in such asset classes will mainly* be indirect through collective investment schemes which may be managed either by third party managers or the ACD / another entity within the Santander Group (“Underlying Funds”).