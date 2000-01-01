Santander Atlas Portfolio 3 I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.39
  • 3 Year alpha-0.57
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.77%
  • IA SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupSantander
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD3CW185

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide a combination of capital growth and income over a 5+ year time horizon. The Fund aims to achieve its objective by investing globally in a wide range of bonds issued by companies and governments and shares issued by listed companies. The Fund will generally be invested in bonds to a greater extent than shares.

