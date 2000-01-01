Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long term growth through capital appreciation and income. The Fund aims to achieve its objective through investment in regulated collective investment schemes as well as cash, whilst targeting a higher level of volatility (namely a risk rating 7 as determined by an independent third party risk rating company, with a risk rating of 1 being the lowest and 10 the highest) over the long term. The Fund’s potential gains and losses are likely to be constrained by the aim to stay within this risk profile.