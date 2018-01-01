Santander Corporate Bond IA fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Santander Corporate Bond IA fund

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Santander

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BSTLRG49

Benchmark

Markit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide a combination of capital growth and income over a 5+ year time horizon. The Fund aims to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% in a wide range of bonds issued by companies and denominated in or Hedged to UK Pounds Sterling and rated as investment grade. To obtain exposure to these assets the Fund will invest directly. The Fund may also invest indirectly by purchasing units in Collective Investment Schemes managed by other companies and / or the ACD or other companies within the Santander Group.

