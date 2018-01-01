Santander Corporate Bond IA fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
£ Corporate Bond
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
Santander
United Kingdom
GB00BSTLRG49
Markit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s objective is to provide a combination of capital growth and income over a 5+ year time horizon. The Fund aims to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% in a wide range of bonds issued by companies and denominated in or Hedged to UK Pounds Sterling and rated as investment grade. To obtain exposure to these assets the Fund will invest directly. The Fund may also invest indirectly by purchasing units in Collective Investment Schemes managed by other companies and / or the ACD or other companies within the Santander Group.
Regulatory Documents
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News