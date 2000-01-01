Santander Enhanced Income II

Fund
  • Yield History5.20%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.71
  • 3 Year alpha0.59
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.57%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupSantander
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3RJG579

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide investors with enhanced income returns (the Fund has a target income of 5% per year after the deduction of fees, although this is not guaranteed and dependent on market conditions) with the potential for capital growth.

