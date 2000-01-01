Santander Enhanced Income II
Fund Info
- Yield History5.20%
- 3 Year sharpe0.71
- 3 Year alpha0.59
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.57%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupSantander
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3RJG579
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide investors with enhanced income returns (the Fund has a target income of 5% per year after the deduction of fees, although this is not guaranteed and dependent on market conditions) with the potential for capital growth.