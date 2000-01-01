Santander Equity Income R Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.54%
- 3 Year sharpe0.03
- 3 Year alpha1.85
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.53%
- IA SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupSantander
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0004909577
Investment Strategy
The Scheme aims to produce income with potential for capital growth. The Scheme aims to achieve its objective through investment in a wide range of equities, corporate bonds and convertible stocks. At least 80% of the Scheme will at all times be invested in UK eq