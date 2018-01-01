Santander Sterling Government Bond II fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide a combination of capital growth and income over a 5+ year time horizon. The Fund aims to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% in a wide range of bonds issued by the UK government denominated in or Hedged to UK Pounds Sterling. To obtain exposure to these assets the Fund will invest directly. The Fund may also invest indirectly by purchasing units in Collective Investment Schemes managed by other companies and / or the ACD or other companies within the Santander Group.