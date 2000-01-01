Santander UK Growth RA Acc

  • Yield History3.01%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.65
  • 3 Year alpha0.5
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.66%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupSantander
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0000353259

Investment Strategy

The Scheme aims to achieve long term capital growth with potential for income. The Scheme aims to achieve its objective through investment of at least 80% at all times in a diversified portfolio of UK securities*, but may also invest in non-UK equities and cash.

