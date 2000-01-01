Santander UK Growth RA Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.01%
- 3 Year sharpe0.65
- 3 Year alpha0.5
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.66%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupSantander
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0000353259
Investment Strategy
The Scheme aims to achieve long term capital growth with potential for income. The Scheme aims to achieve its objective through investment of at least 80% at all times in a diversified portfolio of UK securities*, but may also invest in non-UK equities and cash.