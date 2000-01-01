Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term growth through investments in global equities across several management groups. The Fund invests in other funds. These other funds may include Exchange Traded Funds which will try to accurately mirror the performance of an index and can be traded on major stock exchanges similarly to a normal share. The underlying assets of these other funds will mainly be company shares from around the world but they may also hold other investments. The Fund can also invest in these assets directly. Generally, 100% of the Sub-Fund's assets will be in other funds that invest in global equities. The Fund will not track an index. Derivatives (financial instruments whose value is linked to the expected future price movements of an underlying asset)may be used only with the aim of reducing risk or costs, or generating additional capital or income.