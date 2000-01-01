Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in food and agriculture companies from across the world. The Fund will invest in a broad range of investments from around the world which are linked to food and agriculture. The Fund invests mainly in company shares, the Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in other funds, exchange traded funds (funds which can be traded on major stock exchanges similarly to a company share) and exchange traded commodities (which track the performance of a commodity index). The Fund will hold mainly the shares of large or medium sized companies, but from time to time may invest in smaller companies. The Fund will not track an index. Derivatives (financial instruments whose value is linked to the expected future price movements of an underlying asset) may be used only with the aim of reducing risk or costs, or generating additional capital or income.