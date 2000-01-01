Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve a return equal to the UK Retail Price Index (RPI) plus 3.5% over a rolling five-year period. The Fund primarily invests globally in shares which satisfy Sarasin¡¯s thematic process. Sarasin will pay particular attention to the potential for corporate profitability and good performance. The Fund will usually hold 75% of its assets in shares but, dependant on market conditions, cash, near cash, units in collective investment schemes and other types of transferable securities may also be used to reduce volatility or otherwise achieve the objective to the degree that the Fund may hold substantially less than 75% in shares. It is not constrained by geography, sector or style but manages risk through a variety of theme characteristics. The Fund will not track an index.