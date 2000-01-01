Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve a long-term capital growth whilst also generating an income yield of at least 50% higher than the MSCI World Index (Net). The Fund predominantly invests globally in shares which satisfy Sarasin's thematic process. Sarasin will pay particular attention to the potential for company profitability, good performance and attractive income levels. Cash and near cash, units in collective investment schemes and other types of transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants and deposits may also be used to generate income or otherwise achieve the objective. The Fund is not constrained by geography, sector or style but manages risk through a variety of theme characteristics. The Fund will not track an index.