Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to grow the value of the Fund over a rolling 5 year period after deducting fees and costs and provide 50% more income than the MSCI World Index (net). We invest at least 80% of the Fund in the shares of companies from around the world. We also invest in derivatives and use them to increase performance and generate income. Derivatives are financial contracts whose value is linked to the price of another asset (e.g. indices, rates, share prices, currencies). We can also invest in bonds, other funds (including those managed by Sarasin) and cash.