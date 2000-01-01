Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve capital growth and income over the long-term with a lower risk profile than equity market alternatives through investment in a range of global asset classes. The Fund invests globally in a combination of assets. Predominately these are shares and company or government bonds. Shares held will satisfy Sarasin¡¯s thematic process and generally 30-90% of the Fund's assets will be invested in shares. It is not constrained by geography, sector or style but manages risk through a variety of theme characteristics. The bonds will mainly be priced in British pounds. The Fund will not track an index. Derivatives (financial instruments whose value is linked to the expected future price movements of an underlying asset)may be used only with the aim of reducing risk or costs, or generating additional capital or income.