Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term growth though investment in the shares of global real estate companies and the global real estate investment trust market. The Fund invests mainly in Real Estate Investment Trusts, and company shares from around the world, which are linked to the property market. The Fund will hold mainly the shares of large or medium sized companies, but from time to time may invest in smaller companies. These companies are involved in land development or earn income from letting land or property. The Fund will not track an index. Derivatives (financial instruments whose value is linked to the expected future price movements of an underlying asset)may be used only with the aim of reducing risk or costs, or generating additional capital or income.