Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term growth though investment in the shares of global real estate companies and the global real estate investment trust markets with an overlay of sustainable criteria. The Fund invests mainly in Real Estate Investment Trusts, and company shares from around the world, which are linked to the property market. The Fund will hold mainly the shares of large or medium sized companies, but from time to time may invest in smaller companies. These companies that the Fund invests in give consideration to sustainable ecological and social issues but it will not invest in companies whose business is the management of hotels or resorts or which operates its business contrary to ecological or social standards. The Fund will not track an index. Derivatives (financial instruments whose value is linked to the expected future price movements of an underlying asset)may be used only with the aim of reducing risk or costs, or generating additional capital or income.