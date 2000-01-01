Sarasin IE Systematic EM Div GBP P Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.43%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.56
  • 3 Year alpha-1.03
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupSarasin & Partners
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B9F65995

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to seek to provide investors with a combination of long term capital growth and income at a premium to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index through investments in emerging markets.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .