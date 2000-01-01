Investment Strategy

We seek to grow the Fund (through increases in investment value and income) by 3% per year more than the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) over a rolling 5 year period after deducting fees and costs. We invest between 20 and 60% of the Fund in the shares of companies from around the world. We will also invest in bonds, units in funds (including those managed by Sarasin) and cash, and we may hold up to 80% of the Fund in these assets when we deem it appropriate in order to manage difficult market conditions.