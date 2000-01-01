Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve long term income and capital returns from a diversified portfolio of ethically screened corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The Fund invests in bonds mainly issued by companies. It avoids companies materially engaged in certain sectors, including the production or distribution of tobacco, alcohol, armaments, gambling and adult entertainment. The Fund also favours organisations that fulfil an environmentally or socially beneficial role and that employ high standards of governance. The Fund also manages currency exposure, interest rate risk and credit sector risk. The Fund will not passively track an index. Derivatives (financial instruments whose value is linked to the expected future price movements of an underlying asset) may be used only to assist with the efficient management of the fund with the aim of reducing risk or costs, or generating additional capital or income.