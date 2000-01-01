Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth, in sterling terms, and income through investment in the shares of companies from across the world with an overlay of ethical (socially responsible) criteria. The Fund invests in shares which satisfy Sarasin's thematic process. It is not constrained by geography, sector or style but manages risk through a variety of theme characteristics. The Fund will seek to avoid investing in companies which are materially involved in the production and distribution of ethically unacceptable products, including but not limited to alcohol, gambling , tobacco, pornography or armaments; companies which are materially involved in ethically unacceptable practices which may include, but is not limited to, considerations such as corruption, environmental degradation, poor labour practices and breaches of human rights; and companies which persistently, knowing and materially breach international legal standards.