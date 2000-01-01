Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth, in sterling terms, through investment in the shares of companies from across the world. The Fund invests in shares which satisfy Sarasin¡¯s thematic process. It is not constrained by geography, sector or style but manages risk through a variety of theme characteristics. The Fund will seek to reduce the impact of currency volatility by hedging the majority of its overseas currency exposure back to Sterling. Derivatives (financial instruments whose value is linked to the expected future price movements of an underlying asset) may be used only with the aim of reducing risk or costs, or generating additional capital or income.