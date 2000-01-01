Sarasin Tomorrow's World Mlt Asst L £Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.71%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupSarasin & Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BLBPY645

Investment Strategy

We seek to grow the Fund (through increases in investment value and income) over a rolling 5 year period after deducting fees and costs. We will invest 40% to 85% of the Fund in the shares of companies from around the world, although this allocation will most typically be around 65%. We will also typically invest approximately 25% of the Fund in bonds issued by companies and governments, with the remaining 10% invested in alternatives (including, but not limited to infrastructure, commodities, and private equity/venture capital) and cash.

Latest news

