- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.71%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupSarasin & Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BLBPY645
Investment Strategy
We seek to grow the Fund (through increases in investment value and income) over a rolling 5 year period after deducting fees and costs. We will invest 40% to 85% of the Fund in the shares of companies from around the world, although this allocation will most typically be around 65%. We will also typically invest approximately 25% of the Fund in bonds issued by companies and governments, with the remaining 10% invested in alternatives (including, but not limited to infrastructure, commodities, and private equity/venture capital) and cash.