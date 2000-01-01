Investment Strategy

We seek to grow the Fund (through increases in investment value and income) over a rolling 5 year period after deducting fees and costs. We will invest 40% to 85% of the Fund in the shares of companies from around the world, although this allocation will most typically be around 65%. We will also typically invest approximately 25% of the Fund in bonds issued by companies and governments, with the remaining 10% invested in alternatives (including, but not limited to infrastructure, commodities, and private equity/venture capital) and cash.