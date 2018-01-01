Sarasin Tomorrow's World Mlt Asst P £Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Manager seeks to grow the Fund (through increases in investment value and income) over a rolling 5 year period after deducting fees and costs. The Manager will invest 40% to 85% of the Fund in the shares of companies from around the world, although this allocation will most typically be around 65%. The Manager will also typically invest approximately 25% of the Fund in bonds issued by companies, institutions and governments, with the remaining 10% invested in alternatives (including, but not limited to infrastructure, commodities, and private equity/venture capital) and cash.