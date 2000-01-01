Sarasin UK Thematic Smaller Co P Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.54%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.20
  • 3 Year alpha-0.29
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh Cap 5% TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.99%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupSarasin & Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7XS1T58

Investment Strategy

We seek to grow the Fund (through increases in investment value and income) over a rolling 5 year period after deducting fees and costs. We invest at least 80% of the Fund in the shares of UK listed companies. We may also invest in cash or bonds or units in funds (including those managed by Sarasin).

