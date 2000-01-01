Sarasin UK Thematic Smaller Co P Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.62%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.24
- 3 Year alpha-0.84
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh Cap 5% TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.99%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupSarasin & Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B887BV65
Investment Strategy
We seek to grow the Fund (through increases in investment value and income) over a rolling 5 year period after deducting fees and costs. We invest at least 80% of the Fund in the shares of UK listed companies. We may also invest in cash or bonds or units in funds (including those managed by Sarasin).