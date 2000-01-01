Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an absolute return of 3 month LIBOR (or an equivalent reference rate) plus 1% (after fees have been deducted) over rolling 12-month periods by investing directly or indirectly in fixed and floating rate securities issued by governments, government agencies and companies worldwide. Absolute returns means the Fund seeks a positive return over rolling 12-month periods in all market conditions, but this cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets directly, or indirectly through derivatives, in fixed and floating rate securities denominated in sterling (or in other currencies and hedged back into sterling) issued by governments, government agencies, supra-national and corporate issuers worldwide. As the Fund is indexunconstrained it is managed without reference to an index.