  • Yield History0.25%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.36
  • 3 Year alpha-0.83
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts AS TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.22%
  • SectorUK Index Linked Gilts
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0002634383

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth by investing in index-linked bonds issued by the UK government and other governments.

