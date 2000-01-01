Schroder All Maturities Corp Bd Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.59%
- 3 Year sharpe1.20
- 3 Year alpha0.54
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Sterling Non-Gilt TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.57%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4V0R051
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income in excess of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Non-Gilts (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities issued by companies worldwide.