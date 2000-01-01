Schroder Asian Alpha Plus Z Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.30%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha2.15
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5V2VR34

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan (Net Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of Asian companies, excluding Japan. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of Asian companies, excluding Japan.

