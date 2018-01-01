Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Schroder Asian Income Maximiser A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Schroders

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B3SF6658

Benchmark

MSCI AC Pacific Ex Japan NR USD

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of Asian companies, excluding Japan. The Fund aims to deliver an income of 7% per year but this is not guaranteed and could change depending on market conditions.The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of Asian companies, excluding Japan, which are selected for their long term income and capital growth potential.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News