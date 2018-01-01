Schroder Asian Income Maximiser A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Fund Info
income
Schroders
United Kingdom
GB00B3SB3287
MSCI AC Pacific Ex Japan NR USD
Unit Trust
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of Asian companies, excluding Japan. The Fund aims to deliver an income of 7% per year but this is not guaranteed and could change depending on market conditions.The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of Asian companies, excluding Japan, which are selected for their long term income and capital growth potential.
