Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the MSCI AC Pacific ex Japan (Net Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of Asia Pacific companies excluding Japan but including Australia and New Zealand.The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of Asia Pacific companies, excluding Japan but including Australia and New Zealand, which offer dividend payments.