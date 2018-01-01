Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Schroder Blended Portfolio 6 F Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Schroder Blended Portfolio 6 F Acc

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Schroders

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BF77ZW57

Benchmark

IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income by investing in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide with a target average annual volatility (a measure of how much the Fund's returns may vary over a year) over a rolling five year period of between 65% to 80% of that of global stock markets (represented by the MSCI All Country World index). The Fund is actively managed and invests its assets in collective investment schemes, closed ended investment schemes, real estate investment trusts and exchange traded funds which themselves invest worldwide in any of the following: (A) equity or equity related securities; (B) fixed income securities (including government bonds and corporate bonds); (C) currencies; and (D) alternative assets.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News