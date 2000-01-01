Schroder Core UK Equity Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.29%
- 3 Year sharpe0.55
- 3 Year alpha-1.34
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0032312612
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income in excess of the FTSE All Share (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies.