Schroder Digital Infras Z Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Schroders

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B50MLC91

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR GBP

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide which help to advance the development of the global digital infrastructure and which the Investment Manager deems to be sustainable investments. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in a concentrated range of equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide (including emerging markets and less developed markets), which the Investment Manager deems to be sustainable investments, which are investments that contribute towards more environmentally resilient, socially inclusive and / or innovative digital infrastructure (please see the Fund Characteristics section for more details).

Regulatory Documents

