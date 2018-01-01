Schroder Digital Infras Z Inc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide which help to advance the development of the global digital infrastructure and which the Investment Manager deems to be sustainable investments. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in a concentrated range of equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide (including emerging markets and less developed markets), which the Investment Manager deems to be sustainable investments, which are investments that contribute towards more environmentally resilient, socially inclusive and / or innovative digital infrastructure (please see the Fund Characteristics section for more details).