Schroder Dynamic Multi Asset Z Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.74
  • 3 Year alpha0.44
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkConsumer Price Inflation +4%
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.30%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2Q1N909

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income of inflation (as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index) plus 4% (after fees have been deducted) over a five to seven year period by investing in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide.

Latest news

