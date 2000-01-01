Schroder European Recovery C Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.68%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.56
  • 3 Year alpha-3.09
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.19%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0007221772

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of European companies, excluding the UK.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .